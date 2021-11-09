Netflix Games is available on your iPhone and iPad

Netflix just brought its new gaming service to all subscribers on Android, but now it has officially come to iOS. The service gives users access to a limited selection of mobile games without ads or in-app purchases.

A tweet from Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman confirms that the five launch games are already available as individual downloads from the App Store. These include Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3 The Game, Shooting Hoops, Teeter (Up), and Card Blast.

Netflix Games is coming to iOS! Starting tomorrow, you can access Netflix Games through the Netflix app on any mobile device, anywhere in the world. pic.twitter.com/LoHYFi4xBX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2021

There’s been some concern about Netflix Games’ rollout on iOS, particularly because of Apple’s App Store policies that have gotten in the way of other gaming platforms and services.

The policy typically prevents third-party apps from acting as storefronts for apps. Per the tweet from @NetflixGeeked, tomorrow we’ll find out how Netflix adjusts its main app and if it serves as an all-in-one gaming hub like it does on Android, where users can select games to download from the Play Store.

Developing...