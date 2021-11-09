Netflix reveals Straw Hats cast for upcoming One Piece live-action show

Netflix has revealed five key cast members for its upcoming show based on the hugely popular manga and anime franchise One Piece. The cast, announced Tuesday, will play characters in the Straw Hats crew, the central group of the series.

The currently announced cast stars:

Iñaki Godoy as Luffy

Mackenyu as Zoro

Emily Rudd as Nami

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji

Netflix also shared a note from One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda about the development of the series, which reportedly will have 10 episodes. Unfortunately, Oda doesn’t say much about what you can expect from the show, and as for when it might be released, he alludes vaguely that “it’ll take a bit more time to get this show done.”

A special message from Eiichiro Oda to the One Piece cast. @Eiichiro_Staff pic.twitter.com/BT52Taxz2V — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 9, 2021

Netflix has been investing heavily in live-action adaptations of popular animated shows. The company also announced Tuesday that it’s working on a Yu Yu Hakusho series for 2023. In August, the company revealed some of the cast for its forthcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender show (which we also recently learned includes Daniel Dae Kim). And we’re only a few days from the November 19th premiere of the live-action Cowboy Bebop.