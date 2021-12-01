Hawkeye’s trick USB arrow is in desperate need of a dongle

In the third episode of Hawkeye, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) does something very unexpected: she requests a USB dongle in the midst of a battle.

The highlight of the episode is a scene where Kate and her reluctant mentor, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), are fighting their way through the Tracksuit Mafia amidst some hectic New York City traffic. While Clint drives, Kate goes through his collection of trick arrows. Most are the kind of comic book goofiness you’d expect: one arrow creates a bubbling purple foam; another becomes destructively huge. Later, though, Clint hands Kate something much less useful in a fight: an arrow with a USB-A port on the end. “God, I hope he’s got a dongle to make this useful,” Kate quips afterward. (It turns out to not be very useful.)

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a trick arrow designed to interface with computers. In the original Avengers movie, Hawkeye had an arrow that could hack a very specific and proprietary port on a flying Helicarrier. But the new episode of the show makes it clear that there are much more mundane arrows as well. Unfortunately, given the surprising amount of characters who use a USB C-equipped Pixel phone in Hawkeye, the superhero is going to have to update his arsenal soon.