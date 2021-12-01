Honor 60 announced in China with vlogging-focused gesture controls

Honor, the former Huawei sub-brand that split from the Chinese tech giant last year, has announced its latest handsets for the Chinese market. The Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro are two midrange handsets powered by Qualcomm’s recent Snapdragon 778G Plus processor, but otherwise, they’re very similar to the Honor 50 series phones released earlier this year, right down to having similar dual-ring camera bumps on the rear of each phone.

A notable new feature for both new phones is support for hand gesture controls, which let you perform actions like making the “Okay” gesture or raising your hand to perform camera controls like switching between its front and back cameras, or enabling picture-in-picture mode. The phone can recognize five hand gestures in total, and Honor says features like these make vlogging “easier than ever.”

Releasing in China on December 10th

Honor is far from the first smartphone company to have added hand gestures like these, with everyone from Google to Samsung and LG having experimented with similar features. These controls tended to be laggy and inexact in the past, so Honor’s tech has a lot to prove.

Both phones have triple rear camera setups for when you get filming. On the 60 Pro, there’s a 108-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel combined ultrawide and macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The big improvement here is with the ultrawide, which was only 8 megapixels on the 50 Pro. The 60 Pro also has a high resolution 50-megapixel selfie camera. Meanwhile, the regular Honor 60 has a lower resolution 32-megapixel front-facing camera, triple rear cameras with a lower resolution 8-megapixel ultrawide, and no mention of macro photography capabilities.

Both phones have 120Hz curved OLED displays, though the 60 Pro’s is slightly bigger (at 6.78 inches) and curves around all four sides of the device, according to GSMArena, while the Honor 60 has a 6.67-inch display that curves around its left and right sides. Internally, both phones have 4,800mAh batteries, a small increase from the 4,000 and 4,300mAh batteries found in the 50 Pro and 50. Both charge at a maximum of 66W, which is in line with the Honor 50, but a slight downgrade from the Honor 50 Pro’s 100W fast charging.

Honor has yet to confirm a global launch for the phones, but it’s worth noting that if either phone were to release outside of China, they’d be able to come preinstalled with Google’s apps and services, just like the Honor 50. Huawei, meanwhile, is still subject to US sanctions that prevent it from shipping phones with Google’s proprietary software.

The Honor 60 series has only been announced for the Chinese market so far, with no confirmed plans for a global launch. But there was only a matter of months between the launch of the Honor 50 in China and its release in the rest of the world, so we shouldn’t have too long to wait if there’s a global release coming. In China, both phones will be available on December 10th. The Honor 60 will start at ¥2,699 (around $424), while GSMArena notes the Honor 60 Pro starts at ¥3,700 (around $581).