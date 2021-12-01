Respawn stops selling the original Titanfall

Respawn Entertainment has decided to end sales of the original Titanfall game.

Starting today, players will no longer be able to purchase Titanfall and the game will be removed from subscription services like Xbox Game Pass on March 1st, 2022. Though Titanfall is no longer purchasable, players who already own the game will still be able to play.

“We will, however, be keeping servers live for the dedicated fanbase still playing,” Respawn wrote. It is not known how long Respawn intends to keep those servers around.

The announcement goes on to say that the Titanfall universe is “core to Respawn’s DNA” perhaps to reassure players that the studio will continue to support the series. Earlier this year, both Titanfall games were subject to numerous game-disrupting hacks and DDOS attacks with players accusing Respawn Entertainment and publisher EA of ignoring Titanfall’s problems in favor of the more popular and more lucrative Apex Legends.