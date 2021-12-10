Game dev known for cursing at The Game Awards curses at The Game Awards while winning game awards

Josef Fares is known for making award-winning co-op gaming experiences. He’s also known for showing up at The Game Awards and dropping some well-placed f-bombs. Tonight, Fares followed up his famous 2017 “Fuck the Oscars” rant with an equally passionate and expletive-sprinkled acceptance speech for the Game of the Year award.

This time, Fares wasn’t on an awkward tear about the Oscars, but both of his f-bombs were in reference to the moment that cemented him for all time in the Game Awards Hall of Fame. After arriving on stage to accept the award and make his speech, Fares recalled the journey from his 2017 moment to now.

“I was up on that stage, 2017 saying, ‘fuck the Oscars’ and now, actually in a way the Oscars got fucked because The Game Awards is getting way better.”

“Actually in a way the Oscars got fucked because the Game Awards is getting way better.”

It Takes Two was nominated for several awards and won Best Family Game and Best Multiplayer Game in addition to Game of the Year. But since The Game Awards is one big industry trailer that sometimes masquerades as an awards show, the two wins were quickly announced and dismissed without Fares getting the opportunity to speak. At one point during the show it seemed that these rushed announcements were designed to keep Fares away from the mic. Host Geoff Keighley even jokingly mentioned not wanting Fares near one in case he were to make a foul-mouthed repeat.

Fares would have had a lot to curse about, too. Earlier this year, Eurogamer reported his company Hazelight Studios was hit with a trademark claim from Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two Interactive and was subsequently forced to abandon ownership of the It Takes Two name, ostensibly because it contains the words “take” and “two” together. The needlessly aggressive move would have been ripe for Fares’ ire, but his actual acceptance speech was heartfelt.

He thanked his team for the work on what was a phenomenal co-op experience, even if the story missed the mark with its messaging. Fares closed his speech by dedicating the award to his children saying, “If you don’t have children, go get them. They’re the best thing that can happen.”