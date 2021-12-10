Vergecast: Matrix Unreal Engine 5 demo, Snap’s first AR Spectacles, and Android games coming to Windows

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week on The Vergecast, Nilay and Dieter bring in Verge senior reporter Alex Heath to talk about his discussion with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss on making The Matrix Awakens with Epic Games to demo Unreal Engine 5 and how technology is blurring the line between what’s real and virtual.

Alex stays on for the entire show because there is so much to talk about — including a hands-on experience of Snap’s first AR Spectacles, Google bringing Android games to Windows next year, the clash between Roku and YouTube, and this week in metaverse news.

Listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.

Stories discussed: