Vergecast: Matrix Unreal Engine 5 demo, Snap’s first AR Spectacles, and Android games coming to Windows

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
This week on The Vergecast, Nilay and Dieter bring in Verge senior reporter Alex Heath to talk about his discussion with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss on making The Matrix Awakens with Epic Games to demo Unreal Engine 5 and how technology is blurring the line between what’s real and virtual.
Alex stays on for the entire show because there is so much to talk about — including a hands-on experience of Snap’s first AR Spectacles, Google bringing Android games to Windows next year, the clash between Roku and YouTube, and this week in metaverse news.
Listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.
Stories discussed:
- Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss on making The Matrix Awakens with Epic Games
- Snap’s first AR Spectacles are an ambitious, impractical start
- How Snap is sidestepping the metaverse
- The Matrix Awakens is an interactive tech demo for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S
- Google is bringing Android games to Windows in 2022
- Meta opens up access to its VR social platform Horizon Worlds
- Apple’s AR headset reportedly uses 3D sensors for hand tracking
- Your LG TV can now play Google Stadia if it’s running webOS 5.0 or later
- Matter could bring universal casting that actually works
- Roku settles YouTube dispute and locks down apps in ‘multi-year’ deal
- Spotify removes popular comedians’ content over royalties dispute
- Apple Music’s voice plan likely to launch with iOS 15.2
- Sonos now supports Amazon Music’s Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos tracks
- Google Pixel’s lock screen Snapchat shortcut is here
- Google releases first Android 12L beta for large-screen devices
- Google Pixel mail-in repairs have allegedly twice resulted in leaked pics and a privacy nightmare
- 5G now means some flights won’t be able to land when pilots can’t see the runway
- Jessica Rosenworcel confirmed by Senate to lead the FCC
- Verizon might be collecting your browsing history and here’s how to stop it
- Sonos announces plans to make its products more efficient and repairable
- Instagram head says it’s bringing back the chronological feed
- The vice president should not be using Bluetooth headphones
- Kickstarter says it’s switching to crowdfunding via the blockchain
- Epic v. Apple ruling put on hold after appeals court grants a stay
