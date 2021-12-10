Analogue’s Pocket will be available to order December 14th but at a higher price

Analogue has announced in a Twitter thread that it will accept orders for its Pocket handheld on December 14th at 8AM PT / 11AM ET, and those who place an order will be placed into a fulfillment group, similar to the process Panic lined up with its now-delayed Playdate handheld and the staggered rollout planned for Valve’s Steam Deck.

Those who order first on Tuesday can expect their Pocket to arrive sometime in Q1 2022. The second group will have to wait considerably longer until Q4 2022. If you aren’t quick, your order will come sometime in 2023.

As part of this announcement, Analogue shared that it’s increasing the price of the Pocket to $219 due to “industry-wide component price increases.” Though, the accessories for the handheld, which currently include an HDMI dock, hard case, and cartridge adapters to add compatibility for the likes of Sega’s Game Gear, the Neo Geo Pocket, and more, will remain at their same prices.

If you’ve already placed an order for the Analogue Pocket (lucky you), that batch of orders will begin shipping Monday, December 13th, as promised, and it has FedEx’s two-day shipping.