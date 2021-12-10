Nintendo will sell you the Switch OLED’s dock with built-in ethernet

If you’ve wanted to get your hands on the Nintendo Switch OLED’s dock, you’re in luck — Nintendo is now selling it on its online store for $70, $10 more than the original dock. The newer version of the dock has a slightly more rounded design, comes in white, and (most importantly for some gamers) trades one of its USB 2.0 ports for an ethernet jack.

It’s nice to have the option to buy a second dock for your Switch OLED, should you need an extra or a replacement. You could also pick one up if you’ve got a non-OLED Switch and your dock is getting to the point where it needs a replacement. Nintendo’s own FAQ says the OLED’s dock is compatible with the regular Switch, though you may need to do a software update to get full functionality.

If you want LAN, this is probably the dock to get

If you’re in need of a dock and you were planning on adding a LAN port anyway, going with the OLED dock seems like a no-brainer. Nintendo sells its first-party ethernet adapter for $30 on its own, and while you can find ones around the $10 mark, having an integrated one is certainly a cleaner solution.

If you need a dock and are looking to save a buck, you can grab a refurbished original model for a cool $40. Nintendo also sells a refurb of the Animal Crossing-themed dock for the same price if you’re feeling in the island mood. While these won’t include the LAN port, they are still compatible with the Switch OLED if you’re looking to pick up an extra dock for a secondary TV and don’t want to splurge on the version that came in the box.