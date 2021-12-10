OnePlus pulls buggy OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus released the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro this week, but the company has already pulled it following reports of bugs and issues from users.

“We are aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them,” OnePlus said in a statement to Android Police. “We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible.”

The release has been widely panned. Android Police called it “just awful,” highlighting the need to toggle settings to get the 120Hz display to work again and that some menus “straight-up crash” as examples of issues. 9to5Google agreed: “For a so-called ‘stable’ release, OxygenOS 12 is riddled with bugs and issues that honestly make it very hard to suggest that you update and install on your eligible OnePlus phone,” the publication said. XDA Developers even put out a PSA recommending that you factory reset your OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro to try to improve things — which, as XDA Developers noted, isn’t something you should need to do after a software update.

Not that you should ever have to do this, but I factory reset my OnePlus 9 Pro just now after updating to Android 12. It is so, so, so much better. This is much more usable. https://t.co/b7lXxieJHn — Adam Conway (@AdamConwayIE) December 9, 2021

It’s apparently not just OnePlus that has had a rough rollout of an Android 12-based OS. Samsung’s Android 12-based One UI 4 began rolling out to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 this week, but it is reportedly quite buggy. Google’s own Pixel phones haven’t been squeaky clean, either, as users have reported connectivity issues seemingly caused by a bug in Android 12.

It’s unclear when OnePlus’ revised OxygenOS 12 update will hit.