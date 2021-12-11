Multiple deaths confirmed after tornado hits Amazon warehouse

An Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois collapsed following a bout of severe weather and tornados that ripped across the Midwest and South on Friday night. According to a report from Reuters, at least two deaths have been confirmed, and a number of workers are still unaccounted for.

A post on Illinois’ Collinsville Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page called the collapse a “mass casualty” incident. It later posted an update with a photo of the event’s aftermath, showing a large portion of the warehouse completely torn away by the storm.

During a press conference this morning, police chief Mike Fillback told reporters that authorities have had trouble finding out “how many people we actually had at that facility at the time because it’s not a set staff.” Amazon management was at the scene to help create a list of staff members who are accounted for, however, Fillback notes that it’s still difficult to determine how many people remain trapped inside the collapsed building.

Around 30 people reportedly made it out of the facility safely. While some were transported by bus to a safe area and reunited with family, others were able to leave the scene on their own (via NBC News). It remains unclear how many people were originally in the building, but Fillback estimates it might’ve been around 50.

“The safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now,” Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a statement to The Verge. “We’re assessing the situation and will share additional information when it’s available.”

Illinois wasn’t the only state affected by the severe storms. According to NBC News, 70 fatalities are expected in Kentucky, while one was killed after a possible tornado hit a nursing home in Arkansas. President Joe Biden sent out a tweet this morning, stating that the administration is “working with Governors to ensure they have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue.”