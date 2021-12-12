Chris Wallace leaves Fox News to host weekday show on CNN’s new streaming service

Long-time Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace is leaving the network to join CNN’s upcoming streaming service, CNN Plus, as noted in a press release from CNN.

The 18-year Fox News veteran announced his departure during his final Fox News Sunday, stating that he “wants to try something new.” Sources close to the situation told CNN that Wallace’s long-term contract with Fox was expiring this year, and he wasn’t looking to renew it.

Shortly after Wallace’s announcement, CNN revealed that Wallace will be hosting a weekday show on CNN Plus that features interviews with figures from the world of politics, sports, business, and culture. The new show will be available when its streaming platform launches in 2022, serving as just one example of the type of original content that CNN plans on debuting.

On top of its original programming, CNN Plus will also include some of the long-form content it previously aired on its network, including Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, and This is Life with Lisa Ling. In addition, it will also include live, on-demand content that distinguishes itself from CNN’s current programming.

CNN says it plans on releasing more details about Wallace’s show, new hires, and the platform’s full lineup “in the weeks and months to come.” There’s still no information regarding CNN Plus’ subscription costs.