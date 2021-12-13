Apple releases iOS 15.2 with App Privacy Report, Digital Legacy, and more

Apple’s iOS 15.2, which includes a ton of features and fixes, has started to become roll out to iPhones after an extensive beta period. According to Apple’s release notes, posted by 9to5Mac and MacRumors, the update includes:

The update also brings with it some of Apple’s communication safety features, one of which will blur iMessages sent to children that an on-device scan tags as potentially being explicit. The feature was part of Apple’s controversial suite of changes meant to fight child sexual abuse material (CSAM), which involved on-device scanning of photos uploaded to iCloud, as well as automatically notifying parents if their child chose to view pictures tagged as inappropriate.

Apple has since delayed the photo library scanning feature and has made it so that children get to choose whether to notify their parents. iOS 15.2 also brings changes to Safari and Siri that will redirect users to resources if they search for topics related to CSAM.

To download iOS 15.2, go to Settings > General > Software Update. As usual, it can take a moment to roll out to everyone, so if you don’t see it you may want to check back in after a few minutes.