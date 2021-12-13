Update 4:20PM ET, December 13th: Walmart has run out of both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles for today. It seems many people had success with this restock, and we hope you had some luck on your side!

If you haven’t been able to secure a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, you might be in luck. Walmart is opening orders for Sony’s $499.99 PS5 Disc Edition and Microsoft’s $499.99 Xbox Series X (online only) at 3PM ET today, December 13th.

Several previous drops have been limited to people who pay for its Walmart Plus subscription, but this one is open to everyone in the US — no extra fees necessary.

Remember, it’s usually the first who gets the worm, but not always. If you miss out on the first wave at Walmart, the retailer usually releases more in 10-minute intervals, with the next being at 3:10PM, 3:20PM, and so forth until it runs out of stock. For your best chance, try reloading the page just a few seconds before 3PM ET, and possibly open up the site or app on your phone using a cellular connection to have another way in.

Also, if you don’t get lucky at first, persist! Sometimes, the “add to cart” button will pop up intermittently, so just be patient and watch closely. It’ll only help your chances of securing a console if you sign in to your Walmart account and ensure that all of your shipping and payment details are set so you can fly through checkout if you get a PS5 or Xbox in your cart.

We’ll add more retailers to this post if any join in on the fun.

If all you wanted was the console, well, you’re all set with the links above. But there are several games and accessories you could add to your cart right now that’ll let you have more fun with your PS5 or Xbox Series X when it arrives. Oh, and if you’re not sure if we’re in the next generation of gaming yet, then make sure the first thing you install on your new system is Epic Games’ impressive (and free) The Matrix Awakens demo.

Accessories for the PlayStation 5

If you do manage to secure Sony’s next-gen console, there are a few additional accessories and games we recommend picking up. You’ll find a few of our favorites below, including Sony’s Pulse 3D headset and two notable PS5 exclusives.

Deathloop $40

$60

34% off The latest release from Arcane Studios — the team behind Prey and Dishonored — is a masterpiece in many ways, an open-ended mystery that’s thrilling, action-packed, and just the right amount of weird. $40 at Best Buy

$40 at Amazon

Accessories for the Xbox Series X

There’s no shortage of accessories available for Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. We’ve highlighted a few of our favorites below, whether you’re looking for a quality headset or a way to burn through Halo Infinite’s campaign without paying $60.

Xbox Wireless Headset $100 You don’t have to miss a call while you game thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset, which often sells for $89 instead of its full $100. In our review, we found it to be a comfortable, intuitively designed headset that’s well worth its cost. In addition to working well with Xbox consoles, it can connect to another device simultaneously via Bluetooth. $100 at Best Buy

$99 at Walmart

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox, physical) $55

$60

9% off Forza Horizon 5 is the latest of the long-running open-world racing game developed by Playground Games. It’s an exclusive Xbox title, playable on both Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles. The new installment is set across a lusciously detailed landscape in Mexico and features over 500 cars at launch. $55 at Amazon

$56 at GameStop

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three months) $45 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to more than 100 games, including Doom, Gears 5, and the recently released Halo Infinite, which you’ll be able to play on multiple devices. $45 at Target