Update 4:20PM ET, December 13th: Walmart has run out of both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles for today. It seems many people had success with this restock, and we hope you had some luck on your side!
If you haven’t been able to secure a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, you might be in luck. Walmart is opening orders for Sony’s $499.99 PS5 Disc Edition and Microsoft’s $499.99 Xbox Series X (online only) at 3PM ET today, December 13th.
Remember, it’s usually the first who gets the worm, but not always. If you miss out on the first wave at Walmart, the retailer usually releases more in 10-minute intervals, with the next being at 3:10PM, 3:20PM, and so forth until it runs out of stock. For your best chance, try reloading the page just a few seconds before 3PM ET, and possibly open up the site or app on your phone using a cellular connection to have another way in.
Also, if you don’t get lucky at first, persist! Sometimes, the “add to cart” button will pop up intermittently, so just be patient and watch closely. It’ll only help your chances of securing a console if you sign in to your Walmart account and ensure that all of your shipping and payment details are set so you can fly through checkout if you get a PS5 or Xbox in your cart.
We’ll add more retailers to this post if any join in on the fun.
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay.
If you do manage to secure Sony’s next-gen console, there are a few additional accessories and games we recommend picking up. You’ll find a few of our favorites below, including Sony’s Pulse 3D headset and two notable PS5 exclusives.
Sony’s Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset is worth the roughly $100 price tag if you want a wireless model that can let the audio in some PS5-exclusive games shine. It sounds fantastic with titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls, as well as more recent hits like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Like the console, this headset has been a little tough to find, but it’s coming back in stock more frequently these days. Sony also released a midnight black version of the headset for $100.
There’s no shortage of accessories available for Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. We’ve highlighted a few of our favorites below, whether you’re looking for a quality headset or a way to burn through Halo Infinite’s campaign without paying $60.
You don’t have to miss a call while you game thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset, which often sells for $89 instead of its full $100. In our review, we found it to be a comfortable, intuitively designed headset that’s well worth its cost. In addition to working well with Xbox consoles, it can connect to another device simultaneously via Bluetooth.
Forza Horizon 5 is the latest of the long-running open-world racing game developed by Playground Games. It’s an exclusive Xbox title, playable on both Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles. The new installment is set across a lusciously detailed landscape in Mexico and features over 500 cars at launch.
