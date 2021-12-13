Universal Control won’t be coming to macOS Monterey until sometime this spring

Apple’s Universal Control feature has been delayed again, with the company’s website updating today to note that the drag-and-drop feature won’t be arriving until sometime “this spring,” as spotted by the AppleSWUpdates Twitter account.

Universal Control was originally announced alongside macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15 at WWDC back in June, but the feature — which promises to bridge Apple’s Mac and iPad devices, allowing users to use a single mouse and keyboard for both and to drag and drop content between the two — has yet to materialize in either macOS or iPadOS. Apple hasn’t even started offering Universal Control to developers or beta users to test yet.

Apple had previously updated its website in October to indicate that Universal Control would be available “later this fall,” but with the official end of fall just a few days away, it seems that the company is no longer going to hit that estimate.

Universal Control isn’t the only major feature to have missed the initial release for Apple’s 2021 software updates. SharePlay, one of the company’s marquee software features this year, wasn’t available at the launch of either iOS 15 or macOS Monterey (the feature only arrived on iOS on October 25th and just hit macOS today), while other more minor features also failed to make the cut.