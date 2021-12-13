OSHA opens investigation into fatal Amazon warehouse collapse in Illinois

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation into the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois that left six people dead. The damage was caused by a tornado that swept through the area Friday evening, leaving a path of destruction across three states.

In addition to the six people killed at the Amazon warehouse, 45 were rescued, according to The New York Times, which reported that local authorities had some difficulty determining how many people were in the facility at the time since many who work out of the warehouse are contractors for other companies.

“OSHA investigates all workplace fatalities and we are supporting them,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in an email to The Verge.

As first reported by CNBC, OSHA will have six months to complete its investigation, issue any citations, and propose penalties if the agency determines safety or health regulations were violated.

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a tweet on Saturday that his “thoughts and prayers” were with the families of the workers who died. “All of Edwardsville should know that the Amazon team is committed to supporting them and will be by their side through this crisis,” Bezos tweeted.