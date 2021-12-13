SharePlay is now available on Macs as part of the latest macOS Monterey update

Apple has brought SharePlay to the Mac as part of macOS Monterey 12.1, which was released Monday. With SharePlay, you can now enjoy entertainment like movies, music, and games synchronized with your friends over FaceTime while on your Mac. (You can see a list of some supported apps here.) And if you want to share your screen with your group, SharePlay supports that as well. My colleague Monica Chin ran into some issues with SharePlay on Mac while the feature was in beta, however, so hopefully it works more smoothly now that it’s available widely.

macOS Monterey 12.1 adds some features also found in iOS 15.2. There’s the new Apple Music Voice Plan, a more affordable tier of the music streaming service that lets you access music with just your voice and Siri. You’ll be able to designate people as Legacy Contacts who can access your iCloud data when you die. And Apple will now let parents enable warnings that appear when their children receive or send iMessages with nude photos.

The new version of Monterey is still missing one big feature, though. Universal Control, which lets you use one mouse and keyboard across Macs and iPads, was supposed to launch this fall, but Apple delayed it Monday to “this spring.”