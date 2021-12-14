Android Go reaches 200 million daily users just in time for Android 12 update

Android Go, the lightweight version of the full-featured OS, has officially reached over 200 million daily users. Google first launched Android Go in 2017, offering a smoother Android experience for users on entry-level devices with 2GB of RAM or less.

Now, Google has also announced that some of these affordable devices will receive an update to Android 12 (Go edition), bringing a host of features from the standard, newly released Android 12 to more devices. Most notably, phones with Android 12 (Go edition) will open apps up to 30 percent faster and with smoother animation. Google says that apps will open without delay, eliminating the short period in which you might see a blank screen.

Other features, like the privacy dashboard, are already available in the standard version of Android 12, letting you view and access your app permissions from one hub. You might also recognize the on-screen translation tool, automatic app hibernation that helps conserve your phone’s battery life, along with the handy feature that lets you share an app with nearby devices, preventing other users from having to use data to download it themselves.

Right now, it’s still unclear which devices will get the Android 12 (Go edition) update or when exactly the update will be rolled out. Google says it’s slated for 2022 but has yet to pinpoint a specific date.