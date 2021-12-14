The first trailer for Everything Everywhere All At Once reveals what we all want: a Michelle Yeoh multiverse

The title Everything Everywhere All At Once rings true — Michelle Yeoh is, in fact, everywhere all at once in this new film, directed by the Daniels duo, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the same team behind the absurd Swiss Army Man featuring yet another Daniel: Daniel Radcliffe.

In Everything Everywhere All At Once, Yeoh stars as “an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes,” but there’s obviously a lot more to the film than just that. The trailer opens with Yeoh, aka Evelyn Wang, discussing her finances with an almost unrecognizable Jamie Lee Curtis. Suddenly, she’s flung into another universe — via a rolling office chair — and the lens that we’re viewing Yeoh through cracks, her face reflected in different multiple shards. She has entered the multiverse.

Yeoh is then greeted by her alternate universe husband, who tells her she must stop a “great evil” that’s spreading throughout every parallel universe. Lucky for Yeoh, she’s able to access all the different versions of herself, giving her the skills and memories of each variation, whether that includes some kick-ass fighting, sign spinning, or acting as a professional chef.

Maybe it’s just seeing Curtis that gives me Freaky Friday vibes (yes, the one with Lindsay Lohan), but watching Yeoh slipping between different universes and entering a different role in each one reminds me of the chaos that comes with suddenly inhabiting someone else’s body — except this time, it’s her own.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is set to debut on March 25th, 2022.