It’s easier for hackers to jailbreak the PS4 than it is to buy a PS5

Hackers have jailbroken the PS4 with a new kernel exploit, according to Wololo.net, a website that covers jailbreaking news, seemingly opening the door for people to run things like homebrew apps on Sony’s last-gen consoles. The jailbreak is called “pOOBs4.”

It’s a major development, but it comes with a big catch: the jailbreak only works on PS4 firmware 9.00 or lower, according to one of the people involved with the jailbreak, SpecterDev, which isn’t the newest PS4 software available. If you’ve already updated to the latest firmware, 9.03, the jailbreak apparently won’t work.

Seeing a bit of confusion on 9.03 - this will *not* work on 9.03, it's patched. Only 9.00 and below. — Specter (@SpecterDev) December 13, 2021

Here’s a video from SpecterDev showing unofficial software running on the PS4:

The kernel exploit also affects PS5, according to Znullptr, another person involved with the jailbreak, but don’t get your hopes up about being able to mod your PS5’s software anytime soon, if ever. Znullptr says a PS5 version of the jailbreak “is not ready or being released” because the lead developer doesn’t have a PS5. (And it might be hard to get one of the elusive consoles for a while.)