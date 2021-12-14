Nicolas Cage takes on his most challenging role yet: Nicolas Cage

Do you ever watch a Nicolas Cage movie and think, “He just wasn’t Nick Cage enough for me”? Well, that shouldn’t be a problem in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming movie in which Cage plays himself.

It’s described as an “action-adventure,” and the premise is something else:

Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.

The first teaser looks appropriately ridiculous, with Cage hamming it up in the best way, seemingly very much in on the joke. It kind of makes me want to watch The Croods 2 — and maybe even revisit Prisoners of the Ghostland. The movie is coming to theaters on April 22nd, 2022.