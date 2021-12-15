How Silicon Valley enabled Theranos to run wild

As the trial of Elizabeth Holmes comes to a close, many questions have surfaced about what — or who — enabled Theranos to rise to such heights. As charismatic and ambitious as Holmes was, none of her success would have been possible without the nearly $945 million in funds she received from notable investors like Rupert Murdoch or the Walton family.

It’s not unusual for investors to blindly place their money into companies with little to no knowledge of their technology. But when those companies end up on trial for more fraud charges than you can count on two hands, who is to blame?

In the first episode of a three-part series, we look into the culture surrounding venture capital investors in Silicon Valley and what role they may have played in enabling the very fraud that Holmes allegedly conducted.