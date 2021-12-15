Nintendo’s latest indie announcements include Chicory and Omori on the Switch

Nintendo closed out the year with its final Indie World Showcase, and the 20-minute-long event revealed a nice mix of games coming to the Switch, including a handful of surprises. We got new looks at previously announced games like Sea of Stars and OlliOlli World, as well as Switch ports for celebrated indies like Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Omori. Some of the games are even launching today. Here are the biggest announcements.

Chicory, Dungeon Munchies, and more are out today

The Nintendo eShop is getting a handful of new titles today, including the much-requested Switch port of the beautiful painting adventure Chicory. Also coming today: Dungeon Munchies, an action game about hunting monsters and then eating them; Timelie, a stealth puzzle game where you control time; and Let’s Play! Oink Games, a collection of card and board games from Oink Games, which features local and online play.

Sea of Stars still looks gorgeous

First announced last year, Sea of Stars is a 16-bit-style roleplaying game that serves as a prequel to action game The Messenger. The latest trailer shows off its beautiful world, along with a soundtrack from none other than Yasunori Mitsuda, best known for the scores from Chrono Trigger and Chrono Cross. It’s slated to hit the Switch (along with PC and other consoles) late next year.

Become the last mother fox on Earth and protect your cubs from a harsh world in #Endling - Extinction is Forever from @HerobeatStudios and @handy_games. Coming to #NintendoSwitch in Spring 2022. #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/JmD4Bu1tjl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 15, 2021

Endling: Extinction is Forever will make you feel things

Easily the saddest-looking game at today’s showcase, Endling puts you in the role of the last fox who must protect her three cubs in a world ravaged by humans. If that doesn’t sound bleak enough, the stealth adventure has another twist: depending on your choices, the cubs might not all make it to the end. The game is due to hit the Switch and other platforms next spring.

From the creators of @coffeetalkgame, comes a unique mix of narrative adventure, visual novel, and rhythm gameplay in Afterlove EP from @FellowTravellr and @pikselnesia. Coming to #NintendoSwitch in Summer 2022! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/3Fnj8X1DfJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 15, 2021

Explore a strange world full of colorful friends and foes as you uncover a forgotten past that will determine your fate... when @OMORI_GAME by @_omocat comes to #NintendoSwitch in Spring 2022! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/FLZ3jt1tMP — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 15, 2021

Omori is coming to the Switch, along with a handful of other story-driven games

Nintendo closed out the show by revealing that acclaimed indie RPG Omori, which originally debuted on the PC last year, will be hitting the Switch in the spring. Before that, we got looks at several interesting-looking story-driven games. That includes Loco Motive, a classic point-and-click adventure that is, as the name implies, a murder mystery set on a train (out next summer); and Afterlove EP, the next release from the creatives of Coffee Talk (out next summer).

Play solo or team up with a friend & guide twin sisters Aisha & Lisha through a mysterious temple packed with puzzles in Aliisha － The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses from UNDERSCORE. Available Spring 2022 on #NintendoSwitch! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/oMbMNpbbfb — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 15, 2021

Two very different takes on co-op play

If you’re looking for some co-op action, a few good options were revealed at the showcase. Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses is a two-player adventure where two sisters must work together to solve puzzles; it’s due out next spring. On the other end of the spectrum is River City Girls 2, a classic beat ‘em up that you can play solo, but which is almost certainly more fun with a friend. It features both local and online play and launches on the Switch next summer.