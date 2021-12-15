Amazon’s west coast server outage is over, and Twitch is back up

Amazon Web Services barely finished the postmortem on last week’s incident that interrupted deliveries and shut off feeds from security cameras before AWS started having problems again. While last week’s outage was in the US-EAST-1 region, reports around 10:45AM showed connections to the company’s US-West servers were failing.

We are aware of several issues affecting Twitch services.



Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them - we'll continue to update you, here. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) December 15, 2021

The network of Amazon server farms powers more services than you can imagine, but the most visible sign of trouble showed up once Twitch, the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform, went down. A tweet from its support account said, “We are aware of several issues affecting Twitch services.”

There are also reports of disconnections for services like League of Legends, Valorant, DoorDash, Duo, and Slack, while gamers experienced disconnections and server issues across Nintendo Online, Xbox Live, and PlayStation Network.

A message on the AWS Status page initially said, “We are investigating Internet connectivity issues” for both the US-WEST-1 and US-WEST-2 region. Now, Amazon reports that “[we] have resolved the issue affecting Internet connectivity” as of 11:10AM ET, and hopefully, it will stay that way.

Update December 15th, 11:23AM ET: Updated to note the outage has been resolved.