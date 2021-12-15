Nvidia’s Matrix PCs can’t play The Matrix Awakens, but they look cool

Nvidia has teamed up with Warner Bros. Pictures and professional PC builders to deliver three custom gaming rigs that embody The Matrix — and it’s giving them all away as part of the lead-up to The Matrix Resurrections’ release on December 22nd. You can find instructions on how to enter for a chance to win one on its site.

Nvidia is also giving away five Matrix-themed backplates for the GeForce 3080 Ti

The first gaming computer, dubbed the Digital Storm Backup Operator, was made by artist Stefan Ulrich in partnership with Digital Storm. Small monitors and keyboards come mounted on the case, along with some crazy-looking wiring and fans, giving off the impression that you can actually slip into the Matrix with this machine. In terms of specs, it comes with none other than a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and a Ryzen 9 5950X.

The NZXT Nebuchadnezzar was made by PC customizer Dave Cathey. It’s inspired by the Nebuchadnezzar ship from the first two movies and features Sentinel arms that hug the outside of the case. Binary code is etched in on the front of the case, along with a cutout that says “Matrix Resurrections.” It also comes with the NZXT Z73 Kraken AIO cooler that’s outfitted with an LCD screen — the modder programmed it to show the symbolic white rabbit. Like the previous build, it has a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti but sports an AMD 5800X processor instead.

Lastly, PC modder Staszek “Tip” Wiertelak partnered with Nvidia to create The Breacher, which doesn’t even look like a PC. It trades in a typical, boxy computer case for a mock-broadcast station. Nvidia notes that the entire case is interactive; however, you can remove the case and use the PC as “a stand-alone machine.” This rig comes with a GeForce RTX 3090, along with a Ryzen 9 3950X.

Grid View Digital Storm Backup Operator built by Stefan Ulrich. Photo by Nvidia

NZXT Nebuchadnezzar built by Dave Cathey. Photo by Nvidia

“The Breacher” built by Staszek “Tips” Wiertelak. Photo by Nvidia

Of course, the only downside is that these computers can’t play The Matrix Awakens, considering that the demo isn’t even available for PC for whatever reason. If you don’t end up winning one of the custom computers, Nvidia says you’ll automatically be entered to win one of five custom Matrix-themed backplates that you can attach to a GeForce 3080 Ti. And no, the 3080 Ti card isn’t included.