Apple delays full office reopening and promises $1,000 equipment bonuses

Apple has indefinitely delayed the date which corporate employees will have to return to the office, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and NBC News’ Zoe Schiffer. CEO Tim Cook sent an email to staff on Wednesday saying the return-to-work date is “yet to be determined.” The company confirmed to The Verge that the date hasn’t been determined. Cook also announced that Apple would be giving each corporate employee $1,000 to use for home office equipment, both Gurman and Schiffer reported.

The delay comes as COVID-19 cases rise and the omicron variant begins to spread. Workers were previously set to return to offices on February 1st in a hybrid work pilot announced internally in November. That itself was already delayed; the company has shifted its plans in the past.

Apple closed three retail stores this week in response to growing COVID-19 infections. On Tuesday, it began requiring customers to wear masks while inside its retail stores.