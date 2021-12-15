Ted Lasso gets a cute claymation holiday short

Season 2 of Ted Lasso ended on something of a dark note, but everything is all nice and friendly again in a new holiday short. It’s called “The Missing Christmas Mustache,” and, like many classic holiday specials, it’s rendered in cute and charming claymation.

It features voices of the main cast — including Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and definitely-not-CGI Brett Goldstein — as they search for a missing mustache. It’s only four minutes long, so I won’t spoil too much, only to say you should at least watch to learn a little more about Roy Kent’s eyebrows.

If nothing else, it makes up for the poorly-timed Christmas episode of Ted Lasso that aired in August — and threw my sense of time and date even further out of whack. And it’s a nice little taste of the show’s wholesomeness while we all wait for season 3 to come to Apple TV Plus.