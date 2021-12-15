DirecTV Stream and satellite TV are raising their prices next month

DirecTV’s satellite and Stream services are getting price increases in January — hikes that the company attributed to rising programming costs as well as “higher-than-normal inflation across our suppliers.”

Beginning January 23rd of next year, customers of both groups are likely to see their bills increase — though specifically by how much will depend on the service. Most of DirecTV’s satellite customers will see their monthly costs increase anywhere between $1 and 10, depending on which package they pay for.

Additionally, regional sports network costs will be determined by ZIP code. While this means some customers could see a monthly increase of $2 more per month, others will see a decrease, and some customers will see no change at all when the new pricing goes into effect. (Customers can check their ZIP on the DirecTV site to see their monthly RSN fee.)

Stream customers, meanwhile, will also see a price hike on many for the majority of Stream packages. Price increases per month will vary from $4 more to $10 more, depending on the plan. The changes will affect many DirecTV Stream users even if they were grandfathered into their plan.

In notices to its DirecTV and Stream customers obtained by The Verge, the company said the decision to hike prices would occur “despite our efforts to absorb some of these costs.”

“While competitors continue to shrink their offerings, your DirecTV team maintains a steadfast commitment to carrying the most robust channel line-up in the industry and unrivalled [sic] leadership in premium sports and news content,” the company wrote. “In addition, we continue to invest in providing better customer service, releasing new technology upgrades that will enhance our signal reliability, and launching improved features. We are also delivering greater flexibility to watch what you want, when you want it, from virtually anywhere in the U.S.”

Anyone on promotional discounts will continue to be billed at their current rate until the promotional period ends, at which time the new price will be reflected on their bill.