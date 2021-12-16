Update 8:30AM ET, December 16th: Target has sold out of consoles for now. This one went fast, but we hope you had some luck on your side.

Look, nobody is happy about the current state of new consoles and their availability. While the hunt for a good deal is something we’re all about, having to search just to find a normal, full-price product is a whole lot less fun. That’s why we are always doing our best to help you score a new console whenever the chance arises, and today is no different.

Target’s online listings for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have just gone live, which means there is a narrow window to order one this morning. The PlayStation 5 is available in the standard $499.99 flavor with a disc drive as well as the Digital Edition for $399.99. The Xbox Series X is also available for its usual $499.99. The listings show sold out to start, but the early bird (hopefully) gets the worm so be prepared to hit refresh. Target usually populates its stock of consoles for local store pickup within the hour of the pages going live, and the ones with the most persistence are usually the ones rewarded.

Be sure to log in to your Target account in advance, with all your account info — billing and shipping — sorted ahead of time. You might also want to consider trying both a desktop browser and Target’s mobile app at the same time. Target often bases their console sales around in-store pickup, so it helps to set your favorite store near you, though be prepared to widen your search to more stores if the availability dwindles.

PlayStation 5 $500 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5. $500 at Target

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $400 The PS5 Digital Edition costs $400. Compared to the standard PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive. $400 at Target

Xbox Series X $500 The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. $500 at Target

Accessories for your PlayStation 5

Deathloop $40

$60

34% off The latest release from Arcane Studios — the team behind Prey and Dishonored — is a masterpiece in many ways, an open-ended mystery that’s thrilling, action-packed, and just the right amount of weird. $40 at Target

$40 at Amazon

Accessories for your Xbox Series X

Xbox Wireless Headset $100 You don’t have to miss a call while you game thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset, which often sells for $89 instead of its full $100. In our review, we found it to be a comfortable, intuitively designed headset that’s well worth its cost. In addition to working well with Xbox consoles, it can connect to another device simultaneously via Bluetooth. $100 at Best Buy

$99 at Walmart

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three months) $45 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to more than 100 games, including Doom, Gears 5, and the recently released Halo Infinite, which you’ll be able to play on multiple devices. $45 at Target

Call of Duty: Vanguard $53

$70

25% off Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest installment in the long-running FPS series, from developer Sledgehammer Games. It returns to the theater of World War II for campaign and online multiplayer, and also features Zombies and Warzone modes. $53 at GameStop

$60 at Target