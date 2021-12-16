Update 8:30AM ET, December 16th: Target has sold out of consoles for now. This one went fast, but we hope you had some luck on your side.
Look, nobody is happy about the current state of new consoles and their availability. While the hunt for a good deal is something we’re all about, having to search just to find a normal, full-price product is a whole lot less fun. That’s why we are always doing our best to help you score a new console whenever the chance arises, and today is no different.
Be sure to log in to your Target account in advance, with all your account info — billing and shipping — sorted ahead of time. You might also want to consider trying both a desktop browser and Target’s mobile app at the same time. Target often bases their console sales around in-store pickup, so it helps to set your favorite store near you, though be prepared to widen your search to more stores if the availability dwindles.
