The House is a creepy stop-motion anthology coming to Netflix in January

Once the holidays are over, and the Home Alone marathons are done, you might be looking for something a little gloomier to watch — and it looks like Netflix has just the thing. The company just revealed the first trailer for its upcoming stop-motion anthology The House, which debuts next month. It’s described as an “eccentric dark comedy about a house and the three surreal tales of the individuals who made it their home” that also has talking cats and mice for some reason. Each episode of the anthology is helmed by a different director — that includes Emma de Swaef and Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, and Paloma Baeza — and it’s produced by Nexus Studios. It also looks like it has quite the cast, with voice talent including Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Goode, and Mia Goth.

All three episodes will be available to stream starting on January 14th.