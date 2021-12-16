GameStop has announced a special in-store sales event for the hard-to-get Sony PlayStation 5 console, taking place on December 17th. The restock event requires a subscription to GameStop’s Pro membership — which normally runs $14.99 per year but is currently discounted to $9.99 once added to your cart. GameStop lists all its participating retail locations on its site, which spans over 700 stores across the US. While this event is being hosted at many locations, GameStop has indicated that quantities will be limited.

Despite launching over one year ago, Sony’s PlayStation 5 is still very difficult to buy. If you have been struggling to luck out on recent online console restocks from GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, or other vendors, this may be one of the few remaining chances to score a PS5 in time for the Christmas holiday. GameStop sells its new consoles in bundle form only, so while you should not be paying more than MSRP, you can expect to potentially pay upwards of $700 or $800 depending on what accessories are being bundled.