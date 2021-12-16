Epic is giving away 15 free games during its holiday sale, and the first is Shenmue III

Epic Games’ annual holiday sale is now live, and in addition to offering some nice discounts on many titles, the company will also be giving away 15 free games. Epic is also bringing back the Epic Coupon, which gives you $10 off games that cost more than $14.99.

The first freebie is Shenmue III, which began life as a hugely popular Kickstarter. The company hasn’t said what games are next, and Epic spokesperson Nick Chester declined to comment on what games are coming down the pike — you’ll have to check the store every day to see what Epic is offering.

The Epic Coupon is a good deal, too

While you’re browsing the store, you’ll want to keep the Epic Coupon in mind. It gives you $10 off any title that’s more than $14.99 and has no limit to how many games you can use it with, so feel free to load up your (newly added) shopping cart. The sale runs until January 6th at 11AM ET.

Epic has also kicked off its annual holiday event in Fortnite where players can unlock free stuff.