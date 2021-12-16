S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will no longer have NFTs after fan outcry

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl will no longer include NFTs, developer GSC Game World announced Thursday. The news arrives after a heavily criticized announcement Wednesday and after the studio posted and then deleted an explanation on Thursday that initially tried to explain it would, in fact, still have NFTs.

“Based on the feedback we received, we’ve made a decision to cancel anything NFT-related in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2,” the new statement says. “The interests of our fans and players are the top priority for the team. We’re making this game for you to enjoy — whatever the cost is. If you care, we care too.”

GSC Game World had announced Wednesday that it would be partnering with NFT platform DMarket on digital items for the game. One of the NFTs it had planned to offer would have allowed the owner to become a “metahuman,” which actually meant they’d be turned into an NPC in the game.

Now, those plans are scrapped. I guess this explains why the studio deleted its earlier tweet.