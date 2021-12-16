LG refreshes its pricey Pro OLED monitors for 2022 and adds a 27-inch option

In 2021 LG added an OLED-based monitor for pros to its lineup, and now the company has revealed the follow-up UltraFine OLED Pro monitors it’s planned for 2022. While its first effort was only available as a $3,999 31.5-inch 4K monitor, next year’s version will include a 27-inch variant.

Naturally, the 32BP95E and 27BP95E still feature the precise lighting control you’d expect from an OLED panel; however, these screens aren’t meant for gaming or even TV and movie watching. The promise LG’s DisplayHDR 400 True Black technology ensures that if you’re editing photos or video, everything looks the way it truly should. They’ll also ship with detachable self-calibration sensors and monitor hoods and use the LG Calibration Studio software to adjust their settings for the environment. Other hardware specs like their USB and HDMI ports appear to be unchanged from the 2021 edition.

The monitors say they can accurately display colors covering 99 percent of the DCI-P3 and AdobeRGB color gamut plus a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, so it will be difficult to find as accurate reproduction on any consumer display. There’s no word on pricing but they should start shipping within the next month or so in “key markets.” Still, hopefully, the smaller monitor will be a bit cheaper than last year’s, which finally started shipping in the US in September — if you can’t wait for the updated versions, that one’s available from Amazon, LG, or B&H.