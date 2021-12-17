Nintendo adds five new Sega Genesis games to its Switch Online Expansion Pack

Nintendo has expanded its Expansion Pack for the Switch, adding five new Sega Genesis titles to the most expensive tier of its online subscription service. Those titles are Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy, Sword of Vermilion, and Thunder Force II.

The Expansion Pack subscription tier costs $49.99 annually for an individual subscription or $79.99 for a family membership (compared to $19.99 / $34.99 for a regular Switch Online subscription). For the extra cash, subscribers get access to larger back catalog of games. Both tiers include classic NES and Super NES titles like the The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario World while the Expansion Pack adds games from the Nintendo 64 (like Super Mario 64) and the Sega Genesis (known as the Sega Mega Drive outside of North America).

5 additional #SEGAGenesis games are now available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! Which will you play first?



- Altered Beast

- ToeJam & Earl

- Dynamite Headdy

- Sword of Vermilion

- Thunder Force II pic.twitter.com/MhtISzBN0M — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 17, 2021

Other Sega Genesis titles available in the Expansion Pack include Golden Axe, Streets of Rage 2, Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Ecco The Dolphin, Phantasy Star IV, and Castlevania Bloodline.