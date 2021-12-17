Vergecast: James Webb Space Telescope’s launch next week, cool gadgets launched this week

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories. On the final Vergecast of 2021, Nilay and Dieter invite Verge managing editor Alex Cranz and senior space reporter Loren Grush to the show to cover the last bits of news before the holiday break.

Next week on Christmas Eve, we will see the James Webb Space Telescope — successor to NASA’s famed Hubble telescope — finally launch into space. Loren explains what the JWST will be used for, how the telescope will launch, and the complications with its launch along the way.

In the second half of the show, Nilay, Dieter, and Alex go through all the gadgets and software updates announced this past week — from a Sony speaker that looks like a bong to the latest phones that fold in half.

You can listen to the full discussion here or in your preferred podcast player.

Thanks to everyone who listened to The Vergecast this year. We’ll see you in 2022!

Stories discussed on this episode: