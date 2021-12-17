macOS 12.2 is getting a better Apple Music app, and you can test it now

With the introduction of macOS Catalina in 2019, Apple finally brought the reign of iTunes to an end by splitting its features into dedicated Podcasts, TV, and Music apps. There was just one problem — the new Music app isn’t really that different from iTunes, and even the new streaming elements render like web pages instead of natively.

macOS 12.2 beta is now available, featuring smoother scrolling in Safari on the latest MacBook Pro with ProMotion, and a native Apple Music and TV experience backed by AppKit views instead of web views. https://t.co/jjM9THIxFc — wondrous hydra (@wondroushydra) December 16, 2021

As 9to5Mac points out, developers testing a beta version of the next macOS Monterey update, 12.2, have spotted an updated version of the Music app that addresses some of those issues. While the iTunes-ish parts of the app remain the same, the word is that the Music and TV app now uses native AppKit views instead of web views, which should make everything run faster and be easier to use when you’re interacting with the streaming services. Searching for music or scrolling through content is where you may notice the most difference.

Even better, you can try it out yourself if you’re willing to install beta software on your laptop or desktop machine, as the public beta of 12.2 became available today. If you have one of the new MacBook Pro laptops and install the beta, you may also notice improved ProMotion scrolling supported in Safari.

The beta program is open to all on Apple’s website, and if you’re not sure about diving in, we have instructions on how to get set up. If you need to back up your software or would like to create a separate partition to install it without messing with your current installation, we’ve got you.