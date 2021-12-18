GM starts delivering electric Hummer pickup trucks to customers

GM has officially started sending its Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup trucks out of the factory and into the driveways of customers, according to a press release on the company’s website. Built on the Ultium platform, the Hummer EV Edition 1 model comes with a hefty $110,295 price tag, along with up to 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb-ft of torque, and an estimated 329-mile range.

Features unique to the vehicle include “CrabWalk,” a mode that enables the truck to drive diagonally at low speeds by pivoting the rear and front wheels at the same angle. Another feature increases the height of the truck’s suspension by six inches, potentially allowing the truck to clear large rocks or water when off-roading — in the fine print, GM says that this feature won’t come with 2022 Edition 1 models, but it will be available via a free software update and will come standard in any models produced in 2023 and beyond.

The Hummer EV Edition 1 also has a performance setting that lets you harness the electric propulsion system’s full power, which GM claims can send the vehicle from zero to 60 in about three seconds. It comes with Super Cruise as well, giving you a hands-free driving experience and enabling automatic lane changing on compatible roads. Super Cruise was temporarily discontinued on the 2022 Cadillac Escalade due to the chip shortage, but it doesn’t appear that the Edition 1 is affected.

The Hummer EV Edition 1 model has since been sold out, but there are other trims still available for preorder. The Hummer EV 3X is set to become available in the fall of next year, and will cost $99,995. It will come with an estimated range of over 300 miles and three motors producing 830HP and up to 11,500 lb-ft of torque.

Meanwhile, the 625HP Hummer EV 2X will cost $89,995, comes with two motors, and will be available in the spring of 2023. It will last an estimated 300 miles on a single charge, and will produce 7,400 lb-ft of torque. Finally, the cheapest of the bunch — the Hummer EV 2 — also has two motors and produces the same 625HP and 7,400 lb-ft of torque. GM plans to release it for $79,995 in the spring of 2024, with a range of over 250 miles on a full charge. You can view the full rundown of trims on GM’s site.

The company initially revealed the electric Hummer pickup truck late last year. The first of its kind was auctioned off for $2.5 million during an auction in March, with all of the proceeds going towards the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a charity that helps wounded veterans. GM also announced that it started shipping out the BrightDrop EV600 to FedEx, a commercial delivery vehicle that’s built on the Ultium platform as well.