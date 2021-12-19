Disney and YouTube TV cut a deal to bring back ESPN, FX, and other channels

Disney and YouTube TV have reached a deal today to put more than a dozen Disney-owned channels back on Google’s internet TV streaming service.

The news follows a previous announcement late Friday that the two had failed to reach an agreement before their contract expired, and users were informed they would no longer have access to the channels, which included ESPN, Disney, FX, and other Disney-owned properties.

“We are pleased to announce that after a brief disruption, we have reached a new distribution agreement with Google’s YouTube TV for continued carriage of our portfolio of networks,” Disney said in a statement. “We appreciate Google’s collaboration to reach fair terms that are consistent with the market, and we’re thrilled that our robust lineup of live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming is in the process of being restored to YouTube TV subscribers across the country.”

With the loss of channels, YouTube TV said it would lower its price by $15 to $49.99 per month. In a blog post about the reinstated service, YouTube TV said it would return to its original $64.99-per-month service cost, but that it will “honor a one-time credit for all impacted members.”

“For active members who have not yet received that $15 discount on their monthly bill, you will automatically receive a one-time credit on your next bill with no action needed,” YouTube TV said. “For members who were impacted and have initiated the cancellation process, we would love to welcome you back.”

YouTube TV said that it has started to restore access to the Disney-owned properties on its service, including local ABC stations, which will return “over the course of the day.”