Shopping for a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X these days is starting to feel like hunting for toilet paper during the early days of the pandemic. Thankfully, however, if you still haven’t been able to land one, right now Target is giving you another shot, with online ordering for in-store pickup at stores near you.

Listings for the $499.99 PS5 with a disc drive are now up. The $399.99 PS5 digital edition along with the $499.99 Xbox Series X are still showing up as sold out, but deal trackers suggest they are in stock and could go live at any moment. And if you already have a next-gen console (or don’t need one to play last-gen games) the page for Microsoft’s novelty $99.99 Xbox Series mini-fridge shows it’s due for a restock as well.

We recommend making sure you sign in to your Target account early while you wait, preload any payment information, and make sure your billing and shipping information is current. It’ll reduce the time it takes to check out, thus increasing your chances of landing the console. Because these orders are for in-store pickup, keep trying to add your items to the cart even if they appear to be sold out at first — stores near you may load their available stock a few minutes later, or reload it in waves.

If you don’t manage to nab one today, don’t worry – we will continue posting updates as more restocks happen. We are also happy to save you money on everyday purchases – which include the hottest video games, gaming peripherals, and more – so feel free to subscribe to our newsletter. Our team has also included some great gaming accessories below you can enjoy in the meantime as well, some of which are even on sale.

PlayStation 5 $500 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5. $500 at Target

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $400 The PS5 Digital Edition costs $400. Compared to the standard PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive. $400 at Target

Xbox Series X $500 The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. $500 at Target

Accessories to go along with your console

Midnight black DualSense controller $69 The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles. $69 at Walmart

Deathloop (physical version) $25

$60

59% off The latest release from Arcane Studios — the team behind Prey and Dishonored — is a masterpiece in many ways, an open-ended mystery that’s thrilling, action-packed, and just the right amount of weird. $25 at Gamestop

PlayStation Plus (annual subscription) $40

$60

34% off A membership to PlayStation Plus allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store. $40 at Eneba

$60 at Walmart

Call of Duty: Vanguard $55

$70

22% off Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest installment in the long-running FPS series, from developer Sledgehammer Games. It returns to the theater of World War II for campaign and online multiplayer, and also features Zombies and Warzone modes. $55 at GameStop

Xbox Wireless Headset $100 You don’t have to miss a call while you game thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset, which often sells for $89 instead of its full $100. In our review, we found it to be a comfortable, intuitively designed headset that’s well worth its cost. In addition to working well with Xbox consoles, it can connect to another device simultaneously via Bluetooth. $100 at Best Buy

$89 at Walmart

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three months) $45 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to more than 100 games, including Doom, Gears 5, and the soon-to-be-released Halo Infinite, which you’ll be able to play on multiple devices. $45 at Target

Update December 2nd, 7:30AM ET: Added availability info for Digital Edition, Xbox Series X and Xbox mini fridge.