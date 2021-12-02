Shopping for a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X these days is starting to feel like hunting for toilet paper during the early days of the pandemic. Thankfully, however, if you still haven’t been able to land one, right now Target is giving you another shot, with online ordering for in-store pickup at stores near you.
We recommend making sure you sign in to your Target account early while you wait, preload any payment information, and make sure your billing and shipping information is current. It’ll reduce the time it takes to check out, thus increasing your chances of landing the console. Because these orders are for in-store pickup, keep trying to add your items to the cart even if they appear to be sold out at first — stores near you may load their available stock a few minutes later, or reload it in waves.
If you don't manage to nab one today, don't worry – we will continue posting updates as more restocks happen.
Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest installment in the long-running FPS series, from developer Sledgehammer Games. It returns to the theater of World War II for campaign and online multiplayer, and also features Zombies and Warzone modes.
You don’t have to miss a call while you game thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset, which often sells for $89 instead of its full $100. In our review, we found it to be a comfortable, intuitively designed headset that’s well worth its cost. In addition to working well with Xbox consoles, it can connect to another device simultaneously via Bluetooth.
