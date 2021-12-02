Tesla announces all-electric $1,900 Cyberquad for kids

Tesla has quietly launched a $1,900 four-wheel ATV for kids. The Cyberquad for Kids is available to order right now from Tesla’s website, and will begin shipping in two to four weeks. The surprise announcement comes more than two year after Tesla announced a fullsize Cyberquad ATV to compliment its futuristic Cybertruck. The Cyberquad has not yet shipped.

This new pint-sized Cybersquad is designed for kids 8 years old and up, and ones that have parents that can afford to buy them a $1,900 ATV. It includes a steel frame, cushioned seat, and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking. There’s even LED light bars to complete the cyberpunk aesthetics. This all-electric ATV has a top speed of 10mph, and the battery will power up to 15 miles of range.

Out riding with the kids on the Cyberquads! So much fun for kids and adults! @tesla pic.twitter.com/gq23GWsiDk — Franz von Holzhausen (@woodhaus2) December 2, 2021

There are three speed settings: 5mph, 10mph, and 5mph in reverse. Tesla says it will take up to 5 hours to completely charge, and the battery range can be affected by a user’s weight, the riding terrain, and the speed setting. The Cyberquad for Kids will only ship in the US right now, and Tesla isn’t guaranteeing that the ATV will arrive prior to the holidays.