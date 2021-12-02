Luna Display’s latest update lets you use a Mac as a second PC display

Luna Display’s latest update adds a helpful new feature: allowing you to hook up a Windows PC to a Mac laptop or desktop (including Apple’s flash M1 iMacs) to use as a secondary display. The new update also enables 4K and 5K resolution options (assuming you’ve got a screen that supports it).

While Luna Display has offered Mac-to-Mac connectivity for a while, until now, users were only able to connect PCs to iPads using the company’s dongle and software setup. The new PC-to-Mac connection works both wirelessly and through an ethernet connection, just like the Mac-to-Mac option does.

Related Luna Display can now turn your iPad into a second screen for Windows devices

Additionally, Luna Display’s update adds support for 5K and 4K monitors at full resolutions, although there are still some limitations there: PCs can only run 5K at 30Hz, while Macs can run it at up to 45Hz, assuming they’ve been updated to macOS Big Sur. On the other hand, 4K resolution will run at up to 60Hz on both platforms. Still, combined with the new PC support, Luna Display’s update makes it a nearly perfect solution for using an M1 iMac as a secondary display.

The new update comes hot on the heels of Luna Display adding support for PC-to-iPad setups earlier this year. Luna Display itself costs $129 for Mac or PC, with USB-C, HDMI, or Mini DisplayPort dongle options available depending on your platform of choice.