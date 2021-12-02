You, too, can have a Jack Dorsey-like block profile picture

Following the news that Square is changing its name to Block, people started noticing (read: making fun of) the company’s new leadership and board of directors pages. While Block is still the same financial company that operates Cash App and Tidal and still has Jack Dorsey as its CEO, the leadership pages now feature each person’s portrait projected onto cubes. Now, Twitter user @tarngerine has pushed this developing meme even further by creating a tool that lets you create your own blockhead image.

Using Blockify Yourself is pretty simple — you select an uncomfortably close-up image of your face (or any image, I suppose, but if you’re looking for the best results...), and the site will turn it into a cube. You can also mess around with the colors used to tint each side if you want to make the nightmare look juuuust right.

When you’re done with your cubist masterpiece, you can use the Save button to get it as a PNG. (Cubism is the one where artists just stick random images on cubes, right? I’m pretty sure that’s right.) I’m not sure there’s anything responsible you can do with that file except stare at it in despair, wondering what you’ve wrought upon the world. Oh, who am I kidding — just make it your Twitter profile picture, and change your display name to some geometry-shaped pun. People will wonder what the heck you’re doing, and you may catch a block or two, but it’ll be funny for those who get it. Or just use it to make hilarious jokes. Either way, Block itself seems into it.

we love your new shitpost project https://t.co/DCtJuY1vk2 — Block (@blocks) December 2, 2021

Oh, and PS — Square tweeted that the name Block is partially inspired by blockchains (something Jack Dorsey is a fan of), as well as the tungsten cubes that became a fad amongst crypto fans. That’s letting me imagine that Jack has a tungsten cube with his portrait laser-engraved on it, which is a gift in and of itself.