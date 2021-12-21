Adidas and Xbox teamed up on one more console-themed sneaker, which is on sale now for $140

Adidas and Microsoft have collaborated on three different pairs of shoes this year to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Xbox, and now the final shoe from that partnership has been officially revealed. Unlike the previous releases, these Forum Tech Boost Series X shoes are available for purchase globally, going on sale from Adidas and other retailers, and are currently in stock on Microsoft.com for $140.

The overall design and coloring are in place to mimic Microsoft’s latest flagship console, with black netting and a green liner inside that’s similar to the Xbox Series X’s fan vent, and a sphere Xbox logo on the side is drawn from the Elite controller.

Like other Tech Boost colorways, the Xbox edition shoes feature a translucent sole, which Microsoft says is a reference to the also-translucent 20th Anniversary Xbox controller it just released. Even if you don’t indulge in a mini-fridge, Xbox-branded Adidas, or a stroll through your own personal history with Xbox, you may want to carve out some time to watch Power On: The Story of Xbox, a surprisingly thorough look back at two decades of gaming efforts from Microsoft that is streaming for free on YouTube and other platforms.