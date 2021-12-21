LG’s new 16:18 monitor looks like a multitasking powerhouse

Are monitors with traditional aspect ratios just not getting the job done for you? LG might have the answer. Today the company has announced what it touts as “a completely new format in the monitor market” called the DualUp. With a unique 16:18 aspect ratio, LG claims the DualUp gives you “the same screen real estate as two 21.5-inch displays and has a vertical split view function that lets users see more in one glance.”

With a resolution of 2560x2880, the DualUp (model 28MQ780) tops out at 300 nits of brightness and covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It attaches to LG’s included Ergo stand, which can clamp to “most” desks and tables to save on space. Aside from the productivity and creative possibilities opened up by this form factor, LG claims the double-height display has ergonomic benefits since it “helps reduce side-to-side head movements, the main cause of neck pain.”

If you’re not into the idea of having multiple displays in your working space, this thing should make it easier to multitask while keeping an eye on Slack, Microsoft Teams, and so on. And as the marketing images show, it seems like a dream for video editors.

LG isn’t yet disclosing pricing for the DualUp, but this isn’t the only new monitor that the company is introducing today. There’s also the 4K 32-inch UltraFine display. This one keeps things more ordinary with a 16:9 aspect ratio, but LG is taking up its “first Nano IPS Black panel” and says this display can output “realistic and nuanced black tones.” The UltraFine can crank a little brighter than the DualUp with a peak of 400 nits and also has a 2000:1 contrast ratio compared to the 1,000:1 of the more unconventional display. LG also includes a self-calibration sensor to ensure you’re seeing accurate color tones when editing photos or video or working on graphic design.

Both of LG’s new monitors include two HDMI ports, one upstream USB-C port (for your computer), and two downstream USB-C ports — but they aren’t Thunderbolt ports, unfortunately. They can charge external devices like laptops at up to 96 watts through USB power delivery.

The company says it will share more details on both products during its virtual CES 2022 presentation on January 4th. LG has already made pre-show announcements including a battery-powered TV that can be wheeled around your home and a new soundbar with an upward-firing center channel designed to improve speech clarity.