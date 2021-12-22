The Xbox Series X is available at Best Buy right now (update: sold out)

Update 1:37PM ET, December 22nd: Best Buy has sold out of consoles for now.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X keeps coming and going, but the next-gen console remains tricky to get a hold of. We just saw it go up for sale at Costco this morning, and as usual, it did not last long before it sold out. Now, another chance has sprung up at Best Buy.

Right now, you can queue up for the Xbox Series X from Best Buy. The retailer is just selling the console — no bundle required — and it is open to anyone, including those who are not Best Buy Totaltech subscribers. Just click the “Add to Cart” button and be patient while you are put in a digital line. As of right now, Best Buy appears to be releasing stock in waves, meaning you may have a second opportunity even if the console appears to be sold out.

Also, be ready for Best Buy’s site to ask you to verify your information and, if possible, make sure your account is logged in on another tab while you wait in line. Once you’ve added a console to your cart, you’ll be given about 10 minutes to complete your purchase.

These consoles may need to be a late Christmas gift at this point, but, hopefully, you may have some good fortune with a local, in-store pickup.

Microsoft Xbox Series X $499 The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay. $499 at Best Buy

Xbox accessories and games to go with your console

If you did manage to secure Microsoft’s next-gen console, there are a couple of accessories we recommend picking up alongside the Series X, whether you’re looking for a next-gen shooter, a wireless headset, or this year’s best racing title.

Xbox Wireless Headset $89

$100

11% off You don’t have to miss a call while you game thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset, which often sells for $89 instead of its full $100. In our review, we found it to be a comfortable, intuitively designed headset that’s well worth its cost. In addition to working well with Xbox consoles, it can connect to another device simultaneously via Bluetooth. $89 at GameStop

$99 at Walmart

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox, physical) $55

$60

9% off Forza Horizon 5 is the latest of the long-running open-world racing game developed by Playground Games. It’s an exclusive Xbox title, playable on both Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles. The new installment is set across a lusciously detailed landscape in Mexico and features over 500 cars at launch. $55 at Amazon

$56 at GameStop