The latest trailer for the Uncharted movie displays a borderline contempt for the laws of physics

Impossible as it once may have seemed, but Uncharted (the long-awaited film adaptation of the Naughty Dog game series) is actually set to hit movie theaters early next year, barring any other delays for the decade-in-the-making film.

The new trailer also gives a better idea of what to expect from the movie: as teased, the film is a spiritual prequel of sorts to the characters players know and love from the PlayStation games. Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is just at the start of his career as a globe-trotting treasure hunter (although the trailer already shows that he’ll be donning the character’s trademark henley and holsters by the end), while a ‘stache-less Sully (Mark Wahlberg) is his gateway to the world of thieves. The duo will be facing off against a new villain, Moncada (played on Antonio Banderas), squaring off to find $5 billion worth of loot from the explorer Magellan. Table stakes for an Uncharted storyline, really.

And while there are still some big question marks about how different Uncharted’s characters look from their game counterparts, the movie is clearly taking heavy inspiration from the series’ high-flying action sequences, with flying man of wars and a crate-hopping plane sequence inspired by Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception.

Uncharted is set to hit theaters on February 18th, with Sony offering free tickets for customers who either buy or upgrade to the upcoming PS5 remaster of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.