Amazon UK has had Xbox Series X consoles in stock all day

We’ve been keeping an eye out for end-of-year next-generation console drops in the US, and despite exceptions like a recent PlayStation 5 sale from Walmart that went on for an hour, they’ve remained as hard to get as ever. Things may be different on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, however, where Amazon UK has had a for sale sign posted next to Microsoft’s £449.99 Xbox Series X — complete with same-day delivery — for over 12 hours with no end in sight.

The cheaper Xbox Series S has been much easier to find, but sales for either of the two flagship 4K gaming consoles never go on for this long. In a reply to our reporter Tom Warren on Twitter, one person reports similar sightings in France this week, so it’s possible the continent is just a bit oversupplied with new Xboxes at the moment, even if we aren’t in the US.

That’s cold comfort to anyone trying to buy one before Christmas or the New Year, but hopefully, every one of you will stay safe and healthy and find what you’re looking for soon. If you’re still on the hunt, keep an eye on our page and the @Verge Twitter for updates, and remember, you’re probably in the same situation as Eddy Cue.