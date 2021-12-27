The Batman’s latest trailer introduces the Riddler as a FaceTime troll

A new trailer for The Batman gives us a glimpse at Catwoman’s “thing” for stray cats and the Riddler’s affinity for FaceTime. What’s promised as an even grittier take on Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, and Paul Dano as the Riddler.

The two-and-a-half-minute teaser, appropriately titled “The Bat and the Cat,” highlights the relationship between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle, who don’t always appear to get along. In one scene, Batman is commenting on the — apparently concerning — number of cats Catwoman has in her home, and in the next, the duo is sparring in a low-lit office. The pair comes together by the end of the trailer, with both battling the same bad guys.

Not to mention that the trickiest villain in the Batman universe, the Riddler, seems to be a FaceTime aficionado — well, at least for trying to scare his enemies. After Batman accepts a call from an unknown contact, a chalky question mark symbol appears on his screen, with a figure that’s presumably the Riddler quickly entering the frame. A separate scene shows the Riddler gazing into his phone’s camera with a single goggle-covered eyeball.

The action-packed trailer gives us a taste of everything to come in The Batman — action-packed car chases in the Batmobile, a possible romance between Batman and Catwoman, and the Riddler’s bizarre FaceTime calls. The Batman was originally slated for release this year, but delays caused by the pandemic pushed it back until March 4th, 2022.