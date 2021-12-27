 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Apple Stores across NYC are only open if you’re picking up an online order

No browsing, no activations, and no Genius Bar for now

By Richard Lawler
Daily Life in New York City Around The One-year Anniversary of The COVID-19 Shut Down
People walk outside the Apple Store on the Upper West Side on March 12th, 2021 in New York City.
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images

As initially reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, all of New York City’s Apple Stores have joined the list of locations closing their doors to most customers amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 infections.

Image: Apple.com

Last week, Apple closed seven stores in North America in a single day as positive tests among employees rose, and MacRumors points out that even before this announcement, the Apple website listed more than 20 locations that were closed today due to the effects of the pandemic.

For people in New York City, the stores are still accessible if you have an appointment to pick up an online order. All other services, like its Genius Bar tech support or shopping by appointment, are currently listed as unavailable. There’s no word on how long the current situation will last, but Apple is no longer offering the free two-hour delivery option it pushed ahead of last week’s holiday.

